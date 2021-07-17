Key diplomats appear to snub Haiti’s acting leader

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A key group of international diplomats has appeared to snub the man currently running Haiti by urging another politician to form a government following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has been leading Haiti with the backing of police and the military despite the fact that Moïse had announced his replacement a day before the president was killed. Joseph and his allies argue that the designated successor, Ariel Henry, was never sworn in. The statement was issued by the Core Group, which includes ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the U.S., France and the European Union.