Flash Flood Warning until SAT 9:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Delaware County in central New York…

Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

Central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 738 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain moving toward the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches

of rain have already fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2

inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Honesdale, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Jeffersonville,

Bethany, Hankins, Hortonville, Stalker, Peabrook, Fosterdale,

Roscoe, Equinunk, Rutledgedale, Hazel, Livingston Manor,

Parksville, Willowemoc, Rockland and Fremont.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR