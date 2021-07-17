Flash Flood Warning from SAT 7:23 PM EDT until SAT 10:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Broome County in central New York…

Chenango County in central New York…

West Central Delaware County in central New York…

West Central Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 1030 PM EDT.

* At 723 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Deposit, Greater

Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin, Sidney, Guilford,

Sanford, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, New Berlin,

Windsor, Afton and Morris.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR