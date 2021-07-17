Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:27 PM EDT until SAT 11:30 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Otsego County in central New York…
* Until 1130 PM EDT.
* At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cooperstown, Middlefield, Hartwick, Edmeston, Pittsfield,
Springfield, Richfield Springs, New Berlin, Cherry Valley,
Milford, Bowerstown, Exeter Center, Elk Creek, Schenevus,
Leonardsville, Westville, Burlington, Westford, Oaksville and
Toddsville.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Schenevus Creek, Elk Creek, Clark Brook, Fly Creek, Canajoharie
Creek, Potato Creek, Wharton Creek, Pleasant Brook, Cherry Valley
Creek, Palmer Creek, Fly Brook, Otego Creek, Shellrock Creek,
Hayden Creek, Shadow Brook, Decatur Creek, Oaks Creek, Stony
Creek, Snyder Creek, Whitney Brook, Campbell Brook, Butternut
Creek, Susquehanna River, Sparrowhawk Brook, Herkimer Creek, Keyes
Brook, Calhoun Creek, Little Elk Creek, Unadilla River and Chase
Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED