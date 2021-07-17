Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,

Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through late tonight.

* Thunderstorms move into the area this afternoon and continue

through late tonight. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess

of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That

amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas

that recently received heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

