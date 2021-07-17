Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,
Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* Through late tonight.
* Thunderstorms move into the area this afternoon and continue
through late tonight. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess
of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That
amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas
that recently received heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
