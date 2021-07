Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,

Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates.

* Through late tonight.

* Thunderstorms move into the area this afternoon and continue

through late tonight. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess

of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That

amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas

that recently received heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&