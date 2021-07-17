Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 4:35 am
4:20 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cortland

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,
Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates.

* Through late tonight.

* Thunderstorms move into the area this afternoon and continue
through late tonight. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess
of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That
amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas
that recently received heavy rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

