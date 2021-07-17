Flood Advisory from SAT 1:32 PM EDT until SAT 3:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 330 PM EDT.

* At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cooperstown, Worcester, Middlefield, Hartwick, Maryland,

Springfield, Richfield Springs, Cherry Valley, Milford,

Bowerstown, Elk Creek, Schenevus, Exeter Center, Westville,

Westford, Toddsville, Betty And Wilbur Davis State Park, Index,

Glimmerglass State Park and Oaksville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&