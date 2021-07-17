Flood Advisory from SAT 6:06 PM EDT until SAT 9:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Chemung County in central New York…

Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…

Southeastern Cortland County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Waverly, Owego,

Marathon, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton, Plymouth,

North Norwich, Nanticoke, Greene, Litchfield, Oxford, Berkshire,

Richford, Cincinnatus and Otselic.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&