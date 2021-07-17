Marlins-Phillies game suspended in 10th inning due to rain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning. The game will resume Sunday afternoon and be followed by the regularly scheduled series finale. The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role. Starling Marte led off the ninth with a single to right and Jesús Aguilar followed with a homer into the seats in left field.