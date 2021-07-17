Mets: Lindor out indefinitely, deGrom has forearm tightness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is out indefinitely with a strained oblique and ace Jacob deGrom is sidelined with forearm tightness. The injuries marked the latest round of health setbacks for the NL East leaders. The Mets didn’t put a timetable on Lindor’s return, but such injuries can often take a month or more to heal. DeGrom felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen in Pittsburgh. There is no projection on when he might pitch again. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 7-2 with a major league-leading 1.08 ERA despite being hampered by multiple ailments. He last pitched July 7 against Milwaukee. Lindor was put on the 10-day injured list with a strain on his right side.