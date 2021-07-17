Missing woman in Tioga County found, deceased Saturday

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff's Office released an update regarding a missing woman from Candor, N.Y., Sandra Ledford, who was found deceased Saturday.

Ledford was described by police as a missing vulnerable adult that was reported to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office earlier this week.

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says Ledford was found deceased in Johnson City this morning by the Johnson City Police Department.

The missing person investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division did not indicate any criminal activity.

Police say the circumstances of Ledford's death is being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sandra Ledford was last seen at a Mirabito Convenience store at State Route 96 in Owego on the same date she was last seen at her residence on July 6.

The Sheriff's Office says they would like to thank the public and area Police agencies for their assistance in the investigation.