Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington has been suspended after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park. A police spokesman said two people were shot. Washington police later tweeted that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.” The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark. Fans began to quickly leave their seats and some took cover in the Padres dugout. The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.