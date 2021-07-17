Skip to Content

Philadelphia backyard chickens are surging despite city law

10:22 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A cooped-up flock of law-breaking Philadelphians continued to grow in number and prosper during the pandemic. Thousands of chickens are being raised citywide, according to one estimate, despite a 2004 ordinance designed to eliminate the practice. This particular urban farming trend is becoming more popular, as penned-up residents look to the unconventional pets as a diversion during the lockdown and by concerns among increasingly health-conscious consumers about the source and quality of their food. 

Associated Press

