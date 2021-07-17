Flash flooding and severe weather continues

TONIGHT: Line of downpours and storms moves through the region from west to east 90%. Steadiest rainfall likely between 6PM-9PM. Potential for a few of these storms to become severe and produce damaging wind gusts. There is also the threat for flash flooding as the downpours and storms may drop a quick 1-2"+ of rainfall. Rainfall begins to taper to more scattered activity around midnight. Low of 64 (61-66). Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers 70%. Patchy mist and drizzle. Additional rainfall of 0.05-0.25". High of 72 (70-75). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers 30%. Low of 60 (57-61). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A line of downpours and storms will move through the region from west to east this evening leading to the potential of severe weather and flash flooding. Main concern will be for flash flooding due to the fact that it may only take 0.5-1.0" of rainfall over a hour to produce flash flooding. Yet, there will also be some severe storms embedded within this line that may be capable of damaging wind gusts. Steadiest of the rain will likely come to an end around midnight.



This rainy pattern will not be ending any time soon unfortunately. More dreary weather is on tap for Sunday and more rain to start the work week.



