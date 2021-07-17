Predators’ revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. This is the second member of the Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster Nashville has traded away. Nashville sent forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, while Philadelphia gets a defenseman in Ellis that can play on the top pairing. The Predators quickly traded Patrick to Vegas for Cody Glass. The Golden Knights also made a deal with the Rangers.