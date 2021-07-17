Przybylko’s late goal lifts Union over DC United 2-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 83rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 2-1. It was Przybylko’s fourth goal of the season, tying him with Cory Burke as the Union’s top goal scorers. Yamil Asad converted a penalty from the spot in the 51st minute to tie it at 1 for United. Sergio Santos opened the scoring in the 11th minute, getting behind the defense with the help of a deft touch by Daniel Gazdag to redirect Alejandro Bedoya’s pass. The game was stopped in the 87th minute for a weather delay.