Pirates top Mets 4-1 after shoving match; Lindor injured

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Francisco Lindor left injured moments before Marcus Stroman and his New York Mets teammates got into a heated shoving match with Pittsburgh during the Pirates’ 4-1 victory. Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pirates. Lindor exited in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side. Mets manager Luis Rojas had no further update following the game other than to say the star shortstop would be examined in the morning. Lindor winced after grounding out to second base in the fifth. The four-time All-Star took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side.