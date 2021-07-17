Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:30 PM EDT until SAT 5:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 515 PM EDT.

* At 430 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Danby, or 9

miles south of Ithaca, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ithaca, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Danby, Caroline, Dryden,

Freeville, Brooktondale and Slaterville Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH