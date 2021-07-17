Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:15 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:15 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO AND
NORTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for
central New York.