Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 555 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mc Donough, or

12 miles east of Marathon, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Oxford, Cincinnatus, Willet, Pitcher, Pharsalia, German, Mc Donough,

South Oxford, East Freetown and Brisben.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather

including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and

tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room,

a bathroom or closet or basement.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…70MPH