Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, 3 bodies found

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a small plane crashed shortly after taking off in southwestern Germany and three bodies were found at the crash site. The Piper aircraft came down in a wooded area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart. The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning with three people on board and was headed for Magdeburg in eastern Germany. Police said they hadn’t yet determined the identity of the victims. Germany’s air traffic control agency said the pilot didn’t make an emergency call before the plane disappeared from radar.