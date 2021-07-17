UN appeals for $850 million to help war-torn Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Afghanistan is appealing for $850 million to help the war-torn country cope with the impact of the Taliban offensive, a protracted malnutrition for a third of the country, a severe drought and the return of 627,000 Afghans this year, most of them deported from neighboring Iran. Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters in a virtual briefing Thursday at least 18 million Afghans are in need of assistance and the U.N. hopes to assist at least 15.7 million of them. But he says the U.N.’s $1.3 billion appeal is only 37% funded — $450 million, with the United States the largest donor. He says the remaining the $850 million being sought is desperately needed.