2 found dead after fire in eastern Pennsylvania home

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were found dead after a fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home over the weekend. Firefighters in Berks County were called at about 1 a.m. Sunday to the home in Amity Township, and emergency dispatchers indicated that people were reported trapped in the structure. The blaze was extinguished after several hours. The coroner’s office said a female victim was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. Sunday and a male victim was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later. Autopsies are planned Monday at Reading Hospital. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.