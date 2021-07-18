Bucco Bizarro! Pirates swipe 3 runs, Mets bat fair ball foul

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Now this was Bucco Bizarro at its best. The Pittsburgh Pirates swiped three runs when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument that got New York manager Luis Rojas ejected. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the third base line. The ball started out in foul territory, but then began spinning back toward the line. Walker swooped in and swatted at the ball, trying to make contact while it was still in foul ground. But TV replays showed the ball was touching the chalk when Walker hit it. The ball rolled toward the Pirates dugout and the Mets didn’t retrieve it as all three Pittsburgh runners scored.