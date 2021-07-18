Certification wait delays swearing in Georgia police chief

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A county in coastal Georgia has had to delay the swearing-in of its new police chief, who’s still awaiting state certification to serve as a law enforcement officer. Local officials had planned to swear in Jacques Battiste as Glynn County police chief Thursday evening. But the event was postponed at the last minute. The Brunswick News reports that Battiste still hasn’t completed his Georgia law enforcement certification by the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. County spokesman Matthew Kent said officials had mistakenly believed Battiste could still be sworn in while awaiting his certification. Battiste is a former FBI agent who came to Georgia from New Orleans. He will be the county’s first full-time Black police chief.