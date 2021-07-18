Cider Mill announces plan to reopen for Fall

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A local favorite is planning to open its doors back to the public in a few short weeks.

The Cider Mill has announced it will be opening for the Fall season on August 5th.

The donut mill says it will be open daily from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. until the winter.

As they set up in preparation to open their doors to the public, they have also announced The Cider Mill is looking to hire new donut makers, kitchen staff, and cashiers.

To find out more about The Cider Mill, click here.