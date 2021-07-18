Flood Advisory until SUN 2:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

FOR WEST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTY…

At 127 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Trout Creek. Between 1 and

1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Walton, Delhi, Deposit, Colchester, Meredith, Hamden, Beerston,

Loomis, Bear Spring Mountain Campground, Rock Rift, Trout Creek,

Cannonsville, East Delhi and Stilesville.

Trout Creek is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

