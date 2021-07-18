Flood Advisory from SUN 3:41 PM EDT until SUN 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

East Central Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 945 PM EDT Sunday.

* At 341 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain showers. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory

area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Roxbury, Margaretville, Fleischmanns, Arkville, Halcottsville and

New Kingston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

