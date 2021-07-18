Flood Advisory from SUN 3:41 PM EDT until SUN 9:45 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
East Central Delaware County in central New York…
* Until 945 PM EDT Sunday.
* At 341 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain showers. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory
area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Roxbury, Margaretville, Fleischmanns, Arkville, Halcottsville and
New Kingston.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&