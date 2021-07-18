Greater Binghamton Airshow canceled Sunday

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Sunday's airshow has been canceled due to weather.

Officials told 12 News they decided to cancel Sunday's performances due to weather conditions.

The two-day show was scheduled to take place Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 with a variety of acrobatic aerial performances, formation flights, and show headliner The United States Air Force Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. Sunday was supposed to be the last day of the 2021 Airshow.

The airshow was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and was also canceled in 2019 because of the weather.

