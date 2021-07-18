‘Heart of DICK’s Sporting Goods Open’ Tim Myers dies

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton local and a key member of DICK's Sporting Goods and the inception of the DICK's Sporting Goods Open, Tim Myers has passed away.

Myers was 65 years old and passed away on Thursday, July 15th.

Myers was an original member of the DICK's Sporting Goods team, being hired by Dick himself at 16 years old, where he would continue to work for the company for 49 years.

Myers implemented the first IT department with the company and managed the first distribution center.

Tim Myers is known to many as the heart of the DICK's Sporting Goods Open, where he has been steering the ship since the inception of the event in 2007.

Tim's obituary states,

"You won't find any stadiums or foundations in his name, no statues or medals in his honor. What you will hopefully find is a small community of people who carry his spirit, attitude, and positive energy into the world on his behalf." Press -Connects, Tim Myers Obituary

Tim's family is holding calling hours Monday at the Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal from 4 to 7 p.m.

