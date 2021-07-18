Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings’ grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-7 victory over the stunned New York Mets. Trailing 6-0, the Pirates scored all their runs in the final two innings – five in the eighth and four in the ninth. J.D. Davis hit a pair of two-run homers for New York in his first start since coming off the 60-day injured list, and rookie starter Tylor Megill pitched six scoreless innings. Stallings got his sixth career game-ending RBI. It was the third walk-off slam at PNC Park, which opened in 2001.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning. The game will resume Sunday afternoon and be followed by the regularly scheduled series finale. The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role. Starling Marte led off the ninth with a single to right and Jesús Aguilar followed with a homer into the seats in left field.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. This is the second member of the Predators’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster Nashville has traded away. Nashville sent forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, while Philadelphia gets a defenseman in Ellis that can play on the top pairing. The Predators quickly traded Patrick to Vegas for Cody Glass. The Golden Knights also made a deal with the Rangers.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Jared McCann from the Pittsburgh Penguins for prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft. The trade Saturday came shortly before the NHL froze rosters for Wednesday’s expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken. McCann had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season. He also had an assist in six playoff games.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 83rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 2-1. It was Przybylko’s fourth goal of the season, tying him with Cory Burke as the Union’s top goal scorers. Yamil Asad converted a penalty from the spot in the 51st minute to tie it at 1 for United. Sergio Santos opened the scoring in the 11th minute, getting behind the defense with the help of a deft touch by Daniel Gazdag to redirect Alejandro Bedoya’s pass. The game was stopped in the 87th minute for a weather delay.