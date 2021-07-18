Landslides kill 20 after monsoon rains in India’s Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai. India’s National Disaster Response Force says 17 people were killed and two others injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in early Sunday. Separately, three people were killed after half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of each other. Dozens of rescuers are clearing the debris in search of at least 15 other people who were likely trapped under the rubble. Heavy monsoon rains have waterlogged several parts of Mumbai. Train services in the city have also been disrupted.