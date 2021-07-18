‘Love Letters’ benefits Phelps Mansion Museum

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This weekend the Phelps Mansion Museum hosted a theatrical play as a way to raise money for the site.

Starring Bill Gorman and Judy McMahon, 'Love Letters' is a play involving only two actors reading letters between two characters throughout their lifetime, eventually falling in love.

The two actors suggested the fundraiser, donating their performance for the museum to help them raise funds after the pandemic.

House Manager of the Phelps Mansion Joe Schuerch says that the play is a great way to welcome people into the building if they're visiting for the first time.

"We're very excited to have people back in the building, helping us support and raise funds to keep the mansion open to the public for all the different things we do," Schuerch said.

Those attending were asked to make a donation for their admission with 100% of the proceeds from the two shows this weekend going toward the Phelps Mansion fund for up-keeping and programming.

The Phelps Mansion is planning on bringing more of its tours and programs back as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

