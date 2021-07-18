New takeout restaurant brings variety to Afton

AFTON (WBNG)-- Residents in Afton and surrounding communities have a new spot to indulge in some traditional Puerto Rican, Soul, and American dishes.

Sunday Ongeez Takeout held their grand opening to unveil a new takeout restaurant.

Owner Angelica Texidor said it has always been her dream to open a restaurant and after her plans for opening a mobile food truck fell through she turned an old hair salon into a takeout kitchen.

Texidor said she's hoping to bring some new flavor and variety to the community.

"My main focus was to give Afton something different," Texidor said. "Anything around the area and every other exit is traditional, this is a takeout spot with a takeout window, it's not a traditional dine-in, that's for sure."

Oxtails, alcapurias, and fried chicken are just a few of the food items Ongeez Takeout will serve.

Ongeez Takeout is located at 214 Main Street, Afton NY. They are open for takeout Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

