Nightclubs elated, but doubts cloud England’s ‘Freedom Day’

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of young people across England plan to dance the night away at “Freedom Day” parties as soon as it turns Monday. The country’s nightclubs are reopening for the first time in 17 months as almost all coronavirus rules are set to be scrapped. Sparkling wine and full dance floors are anticipated. But not masks or proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, negative test or recent recovery from the disease. Businesses and ravers are jubilant. But many others are deeply worried about the U.K. government’s decision to go ahead with shelving social distancing at a time when virus cases are on another rapid upswing. Many health experts fear the government is overly confident in its vaccine rollout.