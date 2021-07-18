Otsego County roads closed due to heavy rainfall, substantial flooding

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Office of Emergency Services in Otsego County announced today the following roads will be closed due to Saturday's thunderstorms bringing in heavy rainfall leading to flooding.

The areas of road affected span from State Rt.51, the Town of Morris, the Town of Pittsfield, and Otsego County Road Routes 18 and 4.

Road closures include:

State Rt. 51 From the Village of Morris South to State Rt. 8 in Mt. Upton

Town of Morris Dimmock Hollow Rd. Nichols Rd. Jones Rd. Burlingame Rd.



Town of Pittsfield County Rt. 49, between Dunham Rd. and Cobb Rd.



Otsego County Route 18 From County Rt. 13 South (Town of Pittsfield) to State Rt. 51 (Town of Butternuts).



Otsego County Route 4 From State Rt. 23 (Town of Morris) to State Rt. 51 (Village of Gilbertsville).



Officials say that additional road closures may be forthcoming, and ask that travelers follow signs and traffic barriers until repairs can be made.