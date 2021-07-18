Rain showers taper but it doesn’t stay dry for long

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and mist gradually tapers. High chance for rain the further east 40% east. Low of 60 (57-61). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



MONDAY: Morning clouds with periods of sun during the afternoon. Few showers are possible 30%. High of 80 (75-82). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early. Patchy fog late. Low of 61 (57-62). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The overall trend tonight will be positive as conditions continue to dry out as mist and drizzle tapers from west to east. Parts of Otsego and Delaware County may hold on to light rain showers until the early morning hours.



Models have pulled back on precipitation as a whole this week yet still cannot rule out a few pop-up showers on Monday with the moisture in place and enough surface heating. Chance for showers will drop off once the sun does set.



More rain is possible as another wave of energy moves into the area late on Tuesday. Models are still in limbo with whether or not the wave will be fast moving or not impacting how long the rain will linger into Wednesday as well.