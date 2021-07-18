Realmuto powers Phils over Marlins to finish suspended game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto’s two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday in a completion of a suspended game. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Travis Jankowski started at second base and advanced to third on Jean Segura’s bunt. With the Marlins playing a five-man infield with one out, Realmuto powered an 0-2 fastball from Miami’s Yimi Garcia to the opposite field for his second career walk-off homer.