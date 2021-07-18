Realmuto’s big day helps Phils take care of Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had a big day at the plate, following a two-run walk-off homer in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game with a 3-for-5 performance with two RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Sunday. Realmuto’s two-run 10th-inning homer gave the Phillies a 4-2 win in the conclusion to Saturday’s suspended game. Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius also homered in Sunday’s scheduled game for the Phillies, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to give starting pitcher Zack Wheeler the win. Philadelphia has won 10 of its past 14 games.