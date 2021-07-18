Stallings slam in 9th off Díaz rallies Pirates past Mets 9-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings’ grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-7 victory over the stunned New York Mets. Trailing 6-0, the Pirates scored all their runs in the final two innings – five in the eighth and four in the ninth. J.D. Davis hit a pair of two-run homers for New York in his first start since coming off the 60-day injured list, and rookie starter Tylor Megill pitched six scoreless innings. Stallings got his sixth career game-ending RBI. It was the third walk-off slam at PNC Park, which opened in 2001.