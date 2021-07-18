The Renaissance visits Cutler Botanic Garden

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Cutler Botanic Garden celebrated the Renaissance with the "Much Ado in the Garden" event today.

In collaboration with the Cornell Cooperative Extension, the celebration was able to return for a third time.

Attractions included dancers, a harpist, a madrigal choir, and vendors.

Event Coordinator Eve Berman told 12 News that today's event was for bringing the community together while enjoying the garden and showing appreciation for the Elizabethan Era.

"One [reason] is to showcase all the wonderful artists that actually celebrate the renaissance era that are right here in Broome County, and we have some real first-class talent here," Berman said. "The other thing is really just watching everyone enjoy the garden and say 'oh my gosh this is such a beautiful place'."

The garden is maintained by 80 people through the Cooperative Extension, such as Berman herself.

For more Cornell Cooperative Extension events, go to their website for a complete list of things to do.