Turkey criticizes European court’s ruling on headscarf ban

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman has condemned a European Union court decision to allow employers to ban staff wearing Muslim headscarves as appeasing Islamophobia. The spokesman tweeted Sunday that the European Court of Justice’s decision was “another blow” to the rights of Muslim women who wear headscarves. He said that the ruling “will play right into the hands of those warmongers against Islam in Europe.” The European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that firms can ban employees wearing religious or political symbols if companies “desire to pursue a policy of political, philosophical and religious neutrality with regard to its customers or users.”