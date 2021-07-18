Virus transforms hajj in Mecca and future of the pilgrimage

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Tens of thousands of vaccinated Muslim pilgrims are circling Islam’s holiest site in Mecca for the start of the hajj. They remained socially distanced on Sunday and wore masks as the coronavirus takes its toll on the pilgrimage for a second year running. The hajj once drew some 2.5 million Muslims from across the globe, but this year just 60,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia are being allowed to perform it. The pared down hajj due to the COVID-19 outbreak not only impacts the ability of people outside Saudi Arabia to fulfill the Islamic obligation but also the billions of dollars Saudi Arabia draws from being custodian of its holy sites.