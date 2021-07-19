AP Interview: US firms in Hong Kong face risks, says AmCham

HONG KONG (AP) — The American Chamber of Commerce says U.S. businesses operating in Hong Kong should reassess their operations and decide if the risks of operating in the city are worth the reward. The president of the chamber in Hong Kong, Tara Joseph, said businesses in Hong Kong are caught in the middle of antagonisms between the U.S. and China. On Friday, the U.S. government issued an advisory warning companies about business risks in the former British colony due to its shifting legal landscape and tighter control by the communist ruled government in Beijing. Relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated amid a trade war and mounting tensions over Chinese moves to curb political dissent in Hong Kong.