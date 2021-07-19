Correction: Egypt-Rights story

CAIRO (AP) — In a story July 18, 2021, about the release in Egypt of several activists and journalists from pre-trial detention, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Palestinian-Egyptian activist Ramy Shaath was among six suspects referred to court over charges including disturbing public peace through disseminating false news. Shaath, who helped establish Egypt’s branch of the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, known as BDS, has not yet been referred to a court and remains in custody.