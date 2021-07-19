Enrollment open for virtual senior center program

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office for Aging is offering a pilot program to get seniors active and interacting with fellow seniors all from the comfort of home.

The Virtual Senior Center Program is free of charge for those 60 years old and older. For the remainder of 2021, there is no deadline to register.

The online platform offers history classes, exercise programs, crafts, chat groups, and other social options.

To attend any class, enroll by heading to the Office for Aging website, call 607-778-2411 or send a Facebook message to "Broome County Office for Aging."

Area residents are still encouraged to enroll if they don't have the technology at home.