Female surfers overcome sexism’s toll to earn Olympic berth

LEMOORE, CALIF. (AP) — Surfing and sexism have a long history. Women have been held back for centuries in the male-dominated sport that is now part of the Olympic roster for the upcoming Tokyo Games. Female surfers have faced mental, financial and logistical roadblocks. Today, they’re gaining parity in pay, equipment, surf conditions and event locations. But in terms of skill and experience, the damage caused by sexism has not yet been fully reversed.