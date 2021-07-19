Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete a huge comeback and the New York Mets overcame an embarrassing gaffe by All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6. Trailing 6-0 in the first inning, the Mets rallied to salvage a rugged weekend at PNC Park. The NL East leaders lost stars Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor to injuries, then dropped Saturday night’s game when closer Edwin Diaz gave up a two-out grand slam in the ninth. Conforto connected off closer Richard Rodriguez. Walker gave up six quick runs. Three of them scored when he swatted at a slow roller up the third base line with the bases loaded, thinking it was foul.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had a big day at the plate, following a two-run walk-off homer in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game with a 3-for-5 performance with two RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Sunday. Realmuto’s two-run 10th-inning homer gave the Phillies a 4-2 win in the conclusion to Saturday’s suspended game. Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius also homered in Sunday’s scheduled game for the Phillies, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to give starting pitcher Zack Wheeler the win. Philadelphia has won 10 of its past 14 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The top overall pick in baseball’s amateur draft is ready to get to work. Henry Davis signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates just a week after being taking No. 1. The hard-hitting catcher from Louisville agreed to a signing bonus of $6.5 million, nearly $2 million below the maximum he could have signed for. The Pirates plan to use the savings to lock down some of the other 20 players they took in the draft. Davis will begin his professional career playing in the Florida Complex League.